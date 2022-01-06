Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 493,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

BA stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, reaching $217.17. 266,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

