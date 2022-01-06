Grimes & Company Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.49. 25,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,532,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.