Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. 12,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,825. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

