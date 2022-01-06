Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

CBOE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $125.16. 16,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,050. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

