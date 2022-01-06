Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAL. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,767. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

