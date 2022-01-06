Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.68. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,164 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

