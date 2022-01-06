Gryphon International Investment CORP Makes New $539,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 1.8% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 42,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

