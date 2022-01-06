Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.
About Guangzhou R&F Properties
