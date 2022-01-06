Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

