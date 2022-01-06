H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 155.4% in December

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,988 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 31.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 24.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

HIGA remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,217,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

