Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.