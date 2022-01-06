Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

