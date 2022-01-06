Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.35

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.35 and last traded at $105.07, with a volume of 62989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,869,000 after acquiring an additional 115,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

