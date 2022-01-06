Head-To-Head Analysis: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 19.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.24%.

Risk & Volatility

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, meaning that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

