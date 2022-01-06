Head-To-Head Comparison: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moelis & Company and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $943.28 million 4.19 $178.83 million $5.90 10.18 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.23 $62.21 million $0.93 17.27

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 4 2 0 2.33 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus price target of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Dividends

Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Moelis & Company pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 25.54% 95.60% 35.80% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

