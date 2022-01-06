Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $177,675.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,043. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,855,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

