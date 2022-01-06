HempCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $58.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.05 or 1.00316767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00092454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00838171 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029540 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,697,920 coins and its circulating supply is 264,562,770 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.