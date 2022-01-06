Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $149.35

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.35 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

