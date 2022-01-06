Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

