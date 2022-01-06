HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last 90 days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

