Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 26740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

