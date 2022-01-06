Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.73. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

