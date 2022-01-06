Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 1.2%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $57.92. Approximately 79,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 80,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

