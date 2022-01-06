Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $148,175.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.15 or 0.07904915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00076393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,252.85 or 1.00086349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

