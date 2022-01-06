HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €146.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been given a €146.00 ($165.91) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €133.50 ($151.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a 12-month high of €132.60 ($150.68).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

