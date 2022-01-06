Hot Cross Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and $6.80 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.90 or 0.07892875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.26 or 0.99821047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008051 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.