Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. The stock had a trading volume of 436,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,454. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

