HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

