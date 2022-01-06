H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

HR.UN opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $908,801.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

