Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $26.38. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

