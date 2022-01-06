Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stake Lessened by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,730,620 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,175,200 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up 17.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 12.13% of Hudbay Minerals worth $197,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

