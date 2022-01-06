Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 6.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 532,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

