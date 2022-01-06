Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $43,000.04 or 1.00456200 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $147,482.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

