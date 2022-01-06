HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 6.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.66. 7,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 318,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

