Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 44007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

