Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE HY opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

