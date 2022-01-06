Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading Up 7.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s share price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

About Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.