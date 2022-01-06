Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Up 110.6% in December

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,040. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.