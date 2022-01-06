Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

