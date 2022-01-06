IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. IAA has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

