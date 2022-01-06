IAA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 40,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the average volume of 3,725 call options.
NYSE:IAA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 882,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
