IAA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 40,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the average volume of 3,725 call options.

NYSE:IAA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 882,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

