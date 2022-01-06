IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $206.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. 32,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,611. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.