IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.13.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $134.44 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.