Ido Schoenberg Sells 121,590 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60.

AMWL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.