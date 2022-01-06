IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $7,977.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00060388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

