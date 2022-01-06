Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0187

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Ignis has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $374,562.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.05 or 0.07832784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.72 or 0.99742546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.