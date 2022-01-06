Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $399.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past one year. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses in the third quarter 2021 looks encouraging. Contributions from the recently-concluded GRAIL acquisition also buoy optimism. The company exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. On the flip side, in the third quarter of 2021, Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 153.5%, whereas selling, general & administrative expenses rose a stupendous 357.8% over the year-ago period. Escalating costs led to huge operating losses in the quarter and are building significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. This has compelled Illumina to slash its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Deterioration in the short-term cash level raises concerns.”

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.60.

Shares of ILMN opened at $367.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average of $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

