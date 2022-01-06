IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $649,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $67.25.

