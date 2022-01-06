Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $689,882.17 and approximately $589.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.