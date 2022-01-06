indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.