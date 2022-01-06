INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.79

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.